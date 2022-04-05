news, local-news, Blackhead Tennis Club, State government

Blackhead Tennis Club has welcomed a $60,000 State government grant to light up the courts, making tennis and pickleball more accessible to members of the community. Speaking on behalf of the club, vice-president, Elizabeth Bridges welcomed the funding, which she said could encourage more people to pick up a racquet and play at their local court. "We are hoping to start evening competitions and expand the usage of the club to a wider demographic once the lights are installed," she said. "In the winter in particular, the courts are dark by the time children get home from school and adults get home from work making it difficult for people to play during the week. "The new lights will change that." Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead described the installation of lights at the courts as a game chamber. "The tennis club is growing with more and more people engaging in tennis, so this will enable that trend to continue," Mr Bromhead said. "There's currently no lighting at the courts, but now thanks to this funding another barrier is removed for people hoping to take to the courts and hit an ace."

