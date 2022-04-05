sport, local-sport,

THE Forster Bowling Club duo of Claire Kelly and Shannon White won the final of the State mixed pairs. They defeated the Neutral Bay/ North Sydney team of Midori Matsuoka and Kenta Treacher 13-10. Played at South Tamworth Bowling Club, the Forster pair raced through their sectional games with wins of 17-7, 19-5 and 22-1 to gallop into the semi final. Here they came up against a South Tamworth team, and although the scores were close early, the Claire and Shannon proved to be too good and came away with a 16-7 win. The final was an epic game of the highest standard. This was a see-sawing affair with a constant exchange of shots and heads being converted by both skips. Both Claire and Midori were getting bowls close in the head, allowing Shannon and Kenta to play with confidence and trade blows at the back end. At the halfway mark scores were fairly even, but then the Forster team managed to edge away slightly to lead 10-6 with three ends remaining. The pivotal moment of the match then occurred, when Forster scored a three on the 13th end to lead 13-6 with just the two ends to play. With shots at a premium, and now needing multiples, Midori and Kenta were now up against it. Although the Forster duo dropped the last two ends, they kept it tight enough that this game was not going to get away at this late stage.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/092c188d-3c56-452e-a113-df5dbadc3249.jpg/r44_0_1632_897_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg