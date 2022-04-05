news, local-news,

Grant funding of more than $100,000 is being offered in a bid to recruit general practitioners (GPs) to the Mid-Coast and Dungog. The funding is available to general practices in the Taree, Gloucester, Forster-Tuncurry and Dungog regions, made available by the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network (PHN). PHN chief executive officer, Richard Nankervis said the PHN had been working with general practice across the region to develop incentive programs aiming to redress the shortage of general practitioners. Taree-based GP, Simon Holliday said he had found rural GP recruitment to be an increasingly exhausting process. Dr Holliday has been a rural GP for several decades, conjoint lecturer for the University of Newcastle and staff specialist in drug and alcohol clinical services with the Hunter New England Local Health District. "It often seems impossible to recruit a quality rural health workforce and these grants may assist," he said. "Due to the number of government and professional bureaucracies involved, it may take months and months or even years to recruit a new GP, or even fail to do so. "These grants should provide some reimbursement for the costs involved including the inordinate amount of time, energy and hefty recruitment agency fees. "For recruits, the task of relocating and settling into a new community can be daunting. The 'welcome ambassador' grants will facilitate attracting and retaining GPs as well as reduce rural healthcare disparities." The 'Welcome Ambassador' grants aim to assist relocated GPs to settle themselves and their family into the new town. The funding includes five grants to assist practices with recruitment; followed by grants for three general practices upon the signing of a new GP from outside of the rural area of the HNECC PHN on a two year/minimum contract. The GP grants are one of many PHN initiatives to encourage doctors to work in regional, rural and remote communities. Federal Minister for Regional Health and Member for Lyne, David Gillespie supported the initiative, saying: "As a former regional doctor, I know through my own experience that when I went to work in regional NSW, I gained a much better understanding about how fulfilling and enjoyable regional and rural clinical work is, which resulted in me spending many years practising in our region." With the average GP caring for 1200 patients, the new recruits will provide care for more than 3600 locals. The to the Mid-Coast and Dungog GP grant applications remain open until June 30, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/792ad605-fe13-4ac3-bfc3-004b5f6a0e53.jpg/r1_0_928_524_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg