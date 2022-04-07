On the road again

news, local-news,

SOUTHERN United head north again on Saturday for the second round of the Coastal Premier League football competition. The game against competition heavyweights, Coffs United will now be played on a synthetic pitch at Coffs Football Centre. All matches in the Super Round were originally to be played at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium. However, the stadium is not available due to forecast rain. Last weekend's season opener against Boambee was shifted to the football centre after rain made the Tuncurry complex unplayable. The Ospreys won the first and reserve grade encounters 2-1. Ospreys' first grade coach, Jonathon Newman admits Saturday's encounter against Coffs Harbour United will be a major test. "Coffs United were unbeaten last season and have made a strong start in 2022 with solid Australia Cup performances," he said. Clubs were advised last night of the new playing schedule, with matches now to be conducted on Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. Originally the fixtures were to be held on Saturday and Sunday. While elated to start the season with a win over one of last year's better performed teams, Newman warned that it is a long season. He added that that club had picked up some quality players in the last few weeks. "Our depth has improved,'' he said.

