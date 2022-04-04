Nobody has ever failed so hard at trying to be good as The Bad Guys. In the new action comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on The New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet-becoming model citizens. Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys-dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron, Netflix's GLOW), chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson, Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), short-fused "muscle" Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), aka "Webs." But when, after years of countless heists and being the world's most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr. Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade, Paddington 2), an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they've been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he's always secretly longed for: acceptance. So, when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become...The Good Guys? The film co-stars Zazie Beetz (Joker) as unflappable and playfully charismatic Governor Diane Foxington, Lilly Singh (Bad Moms) as newswoman Tiffany and Emmy winner Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as the Chief of Police. The music is by Oscar®-nominated composer Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Trial of the Chicago 7). DreamWorks Animation's new heist caper comedy, The Bad Guys, is the inaugural film greenlit under DreamWorks Animation's new president, Margie Cohn, and the tour-de-force feature film debut for director Pierre Perifel and producers Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley. Packed with high-octane energy and sharp cultural references, the film represents a bold, stylish, new artistic direction for DreamWorks Animation. "The Bad Guys successfully tweaks the heist genre for families and commits to it with energy and cool embedded in everything," Cohn says. "The nonstop energetic pace; innovative, gorgeous production design; cartoony elements in pristine CG animation; lighting; score; our perfect cast-it adds up to an immersive experience with a tone unlike any other animated movie."

