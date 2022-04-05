news, local-news,

Members of the community can now access their Seniors and Seniors Savers cards digitally via the Service NSW app. Introduced in 1992, the digital Seniors and Seniors Savers cards join a raft of other digital initiatives through the Service NSW app with programs like Dine & Discover NSW and the digital Driver Licence. The rollout, which followed a successful pilot with 4000 participants, was given a thumbs up by the vast majority of participants. This initiative, which brings the service into the 21st century, was introduced by the then Premier John Fahey, giving 250,000 seniors access to discounts and rebates from 320 goods and service providers. Now, it is one of the largest programs of its kind in Australia, with 1.8 million seniors able to access discounts and rebates at more than 6,500 shops, travel, entertainment and professional services. The digital cards will be opt-in only and customers will continue to receive a physical card. To find instructions on how to add a digital Seniors or Senior Savers cars to the Service NSW app or to learn more visit service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/nsw-seniors- card-program.

