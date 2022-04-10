news, local-news,

People planning a State forest trip this Easter should plan ahead and visit the Forestry Corporation of NSW website for any closures and notices. With many areas of NSW impacted by severe weather events there have been widespread closures, particularly on the Mid North Coast and the North Coast, Forestry Corporation tourism and partnerships manager, Louise Faulkner said. "There are many State forests and sites open across NSW for visitors to discover and explore these special places," Ms Faulkner said. "However, with numerous forests affected by severe weather damage, particularly in the Mid North Coast and North Coast areas where many forests remain closed due to landslips and washed out roads or bridges, please check our website and plan ahead to avoid disappointment at your intended forest destination," she said. Forestry Corporation is also reminding visitors to be safe and respectful if they explore the great outdoors. "Where possible have a great time in our State forests this Easter break, but we ask visitors to respect the rules and each other," Ms Faulkner said. "This includes observing fire bans, fully extinguishing your campfire, avoiding excessive noise and considering your fellow campers. "There is no booking system so we ask everyone to be courteous and work together with your fellow visitors to share the campgrounds available. "Of course, also be mindful of COVID health guidelines and social distancing." Visitors can also follow @VisitNSWForests on Facebook for up-to-date information and tips on places to visit. For more information about visitor experiences and destinations in your local State forest, visit www.forestrycorporation.com.au/visit.

