SOUTHERN United football coach Jonathon Newman said his side showed 'plenty of ticker' to come away with a 2-1 win over Boambee Bombers in the opening round of the Coastal Premier League played on a synthetic surface field at Coffs Harbour. This was Southern's first appearance in the CPL and the club won both grades by the 2-1 scoreline. The first grade side led 2-0 after an impressive first half, but were forced to defend for most of the second half. After a pre-season hampered by rained-off trial matches and predominantly indoor training sessions, the whole squad was excited for the season opener. Originally scheduled as a home fixture at Tuncurry, the matches were held at the new football centre at the Coffs Harbour Stadium on the all-weather synthetic pitches. In first grade the The Bombers came out very hard and fast as expected, but Southern United's defensive pattern saw the early attacking pressure diffused. Once the dust had settled from the kick off, the Ospreys began moving the ball very well, taking full advantage of the immaculate surface. Blair Smith and Bayden Schumann were dominating the midfield contest and this allowed the elusive Mark Mallia to be able to link up well in attack with Roan Whiteman, Jake Camilleri and Chris Kianou. Several early chances were either well saved or hit wide, but on the 17th minute good midfield play released Roan Whiteman behind the Boambee back four and after seeing off a challenge laid the ball on a plate for Jake Camilleri to record Southern United FC's first ever CPL first grade goal. . The lead was nothing more than the visitors deserved, and Mallia almost extended it twice, his second effort on the turn cannoning into the crossbar with the keeper beaten. Chris Kianou also had a couple of great opportunities to score but it wasn't until the 35th minute when a wonderful piece of team play saw Reyne Black hit a pinpoint accurate cross onto the head of skipper Beau Wynter. His powerful header could only be parried by the Bombers keeper and Wynter gleefully tucked away the rebound from close range to see the Ospreys go to the break comfortably in charge. Perhaps there might have been a false sense of security for Southern United as the second half began, as they appeared to sit back a bit which allowed the Bombers to start to battle their way back into the match. They very quickly began to create more chances, particularly through Brad Clancy on the left who was a real handful for SUFC's Josh Treasure. It was Clancy who ultimately put Boambee on the scoreboard little more than 10 minutes into the second half when his deflected shot ballooned over Rhys Dawes in the Southern United goal. From that moment on Southern United were limited to occasional counter attacks as the Bombers pinned the Ospreys into their own half with relentless pressure. The solid defensive structure that the competition new boys had held so well in the first half started to fall apart as both Smith and Schumann had to be substituted for Reece Hunt and Troy Chipperfield, and the rest of the side visibly tired. A small match day squad meant that the substitutes had already played significant minutes as they entered the fray, and it was all hands to the pump for the Ospreys to hold the Bombers out. There was a late chance to gain some breathing space as Camilleri and Whiteman combined with Flynn Parker (on for Chris Kianou), but Parker's powerful shot was well saved by Boambee's keeper. The remaining minutes were nerve wracking for Southern United's supporters as the boys dug in to defend desperately. Nate Deas and Xavier Robertson-Reynolds came on for Josh Treasure and Roan Whiteman who had run themselves ragged. The excellent Brock Gutherson had to play on through cramp to complete a superb performance in defence, as the rest of the side clearly showed the effects of a pre-season spent indoors. But they also clearly showed an enormous amount of heart to hold the Bombers out until the final whistle, claiming all three points and registering the new club's first win at the first time of asking. Reserve grade SOUTHERN United's first ever competitive fixture took place in very steamy conditions against an older, more experienced Boambee outfit. The youngsters were bolstered by the late signings of experienced players Jarrod Naylor, Reece Hunt and Troy Chipperfield, and Naylor's on-field leadership helped Southern United settle from a slightly nervous start as the boys began to play some very nice football. Flynn Parker showed his class on the ball with some incisive runs, and the new central defensive pairing of Callum Drane and Ashton Drinkwater were gaining confidence as the half went on. The contest was finely balanced until a free kick was awarded to Southern United just metres into the Boambee half at the 20 minute mark, and Reece Hunt spotting the Boambee keeper off his line, smashed a 40M plus bomb into the Bombers net to score Southern United's first competitive goal. This lifted the competition new boys and they were rewarded for another stint of classy football when Xavier Robertson-Reynolds was played in behind the Boambee defence at around the 30 minute mark, and he doubled the Osprey's lead with an audacious chip of the keeper. The second half began as the first had ended, with Southern United piling pressure onto the Boambee defence, but unable to convert pressure into goals. The lack of actual match play was starting to tell for the visitors, and Boambee began to create more chances of their own, with club legend Luke France making life very difficult for the young Southern United defence. Eventually, pressure caused a free kick to be awarded to the Bombers, well within Boambee's Ty Murphy's range and he delivered a lifeline to the home team with a brutal free kick that gave the excellent Harry Ward no chance. From then on it was all about how deep Southern United could dig in to keep the Bombers at bay. With both Drane and Marley Dunn withdrawn through injury, the Ospreys were down to one bench player and had to show enormous heart to cling on to their lead. But cling on they did, running out 2-1 winners to record the new club's first ever competition points. Standout performances were seen right across the park, with youngsters Nate Deas and Lochie Babington putting in eye catching performances in the wide defensive positions, Harry Ward had to make some crucial saves, and Aiden Hawkins showed his versatility by playing three positions throughout the course of the match. Next weekend sees Southern United travel north again, for the inaugural CPL Super Round at the Coffs Harbour International Stadium. The Ospreys will be taking on North Coast Football's most dominant club, Coffs Harbour United. Coffs United were unbeaten in 2021, and have made a strong start in 2022 with solid Australia Cup performances seeing them through to within two wins of qualifying for the round of 32 in that competition.

