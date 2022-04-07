news, local-news,

SOUTHERN United football coach, Jonathon Newman said his side showed 'plenty of ticker' to come away with a 2-1 win over Boambee Bombers in the opening round of the Coastal Premier League played on a synthetic surface field at Coffs Harbour. This was Southern's first appearance in the CPL and the club won both grades by the 2-1 scoreline. The first grade side led 2-0 after an impressive first half, but were forced to defend for most of the second half. After a pre-season hampered by rained-off trial matches and predominantly indoor training sessions, the whole squad was excited for the season opener. Originally scheduled as a home fixture at Tuncurry, the matches were held at the new football centre at the Coffs Harbour Stadium on the all-weather synthetic pitches. In first grade the The Bombers came out very hard and fast as expected, but Southern United's defensive pattern saw the early attacking pressure diffused. Once the dust had settled from the kick off, the Ospreys began moving the ball very well, taking full advantage of the immaculate surface. Blair Smith and Bayden Schumann were dominating the midfield contest and this allowed the elusive Mark Mallia to be able to link up well in attack with Roan Whiteman, Jake Camilleri and Chris Kianou. Several early chances were either well saved or hit wide, but on the 17th minute good midfield play released Whiteman behind the Boambee back four and after seeing off a challenge laid the ball on a plate for Camilleri to record Southern United FC's initial CPL first grade goal. Mallia almost extended it twice, his second effort on the turn cannoning into the crossbar with the keeper beaten. Chris Kianou also had a couple of great opportunities to score but it wasn't until the 35th minute when a wonderful piece of team play saw Reyne Black hit a pinpoint accurate cross onto the head of skipper Beau Wynter. His powerful header could only be parried by the Bombers keeper and Wynter gleefully tucked away the rebound from close range to see the Ospreys go to the break comfortably in charge. Perhaps there might have been a false sense of security for Southern United as the second half began, as they appeared to sit back a bit which allowed the Bombers to start to battle their way back into the match and score a goal. From that moment on Southern United were limited to occasional counter attacks as the Bombers pinned the Ospreys into their own half with relentless pressure. The solid defensive structure that the competition new boys had held so well in the first half started to fall apart as both Smith and Schumann had to be substituted for Reece Hunt and Troy Chipperfield, and the rest of the side visibly tired. A small match day squad meant that the substitutes had already played significant minutes. There was a late chance to gain some breathing space as Camilleri and Whiteman combined with Flynn Parker (on for Chris Kianou), but Parker's powerful shot was well saved.

