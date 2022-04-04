news, local-news, NSW State Championship, Tuncurry Beach, lawn bowls, South Tamworth Bowling Club, Sarah Boddington

Tuncurry Beach lawn bowler, Sarah Boddington has written her name in the history books by claiming her third NSW State singles title in emphatic fashion at the NSW State Championship finals played at South Tamworth Bowling Club. Having won the State's blue ribbon event in 2011 and 2013 and making the finals every year since, the 29-year-old was determined to add to her record after coming close on numerous other occasions. Not even the great Karen Murphy or current superstar and dual Commonwealth Games gold medalist Natasha Van Eldik have won the pinnacle of lawn bowls in NSW more than twice. "I was very confident this year as I knew I was in good form and that I had come within a single shot of victory when the finals were last played in Tamworth," Sarah said. "And I was determined to avenge my lacklustre performance in last year's semifinal." This she did with a brilliant display of draw bowling where she accounted for Gerringong's Michelle Smith 25-3 in her semifinal before a déjà vu performance in the final against Tanya Chaffey from Temora Ex Servos with a 25-9 victory. Bowls NSW sport and operations head, David Ellis, who led the commentary team for the 'live streaming' of the event summed up Sarah's performance by saying: "Sarah was awesome all day in the semis and final, it was a pleasure to watch and commentate upon." And in his post-match report, Bowls NSW media co-ordinator, Billy Johnson wrote: "Coming into her semifinal Sarah had a calm but determined demeanor. "She looked focused on one goal - winning and that's exactly what she did. "She was relentless. "And in the final, she was simply on another level. Although ecstatic with her win, the young bowler was quick to acknowledge the support she had received from the two Lower North Coast District Women's Bowling Association executives who had given up their time to travel to Tamworth to support her. "When dad, who is also my coach, was unable to come I was really fortunate that Julie Scott and Robyn Condello offered to accompany me," Sarah said. "Robyn drove me up to Tamworth and both organised things for me so that I was able to concentrate on my bowls and nothing else," she said. "I can't thank them enough." Sarah's next assignment will be the Australian Championships at Broadbeach Bowling Club in October where, as the newly crowned NSW Singles champion, she will be representing her State against the corresponding winners from the other Australian states and territories. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/aff71e6d-b09a-4903-b735-0dd4944658a3.JPG/r0_105_2992_1795_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg