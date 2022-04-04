comment,

I refer to your article Forster Public Hospital not an Option in the online edition of the Great Lakes Advocate Wednesday, March 29. It's pretty clear from this article that the NSW Government was never in a position to promise a public hospital in Forster if it followed the expert advice from NSW Health. From the documents uncovered, the NSW Health bureaucrats, through the Hunter New England Clinical Services Plan (CSP), are recommending at best an Urgent Care Centre (UCC). Whilst much needed and very welcomed, a UCC is a far cry from a public hospital. Indeed, it is a level of emergency care below that which could be expected in a public hospital emergency centre. It is disingenuous at best that at the last election, the local National Party member promised a public hospital with little to no commitment from either the NSW Government or NSW Health Officials. Given we can now conclude that a public hospital won't be built in Forster any time soon, we need to focus the public debate on how Manning Base Hospital and surrounding infrastructure should be developed to meet the health needs of the growing population and demographics of Forster-Tuncurry and surrounds. Whilst in principle we'd all like to see a public hospital in our town, the reality is a new public hospital facility would cost many hundreds of millions of dollars that could otherwise be redirected to develop the existing Manning Base Hospital in Taree. Coupled with that, and funded from a department budget other than health, the roads and infrastructure between Forster-Tuncurry and Manning Base should be improved to reduce travel time between Forster-Tuncurry to Manning Base, making access to a public hospital similar to that offered in our metropolitan areas. To have vibrant, capable and comprehensive rural health services, commensurate with those offered in our cities, we need to attract clinicians, nurses and allied health professionals. Central to this is the provision of modern well equipped facilities to attract and provide opportunities for health professionals to apply and develop their skills. As a community we should demand nothing less and we should take every opportunity to demand more funding for Manning Base Hospital and surrounding infrastructure. With a Federal election imminent, David Gillespie, Federal Minister for Regional Health and our local Member for Lyne, should articulate what he's doing from a Federal perspective to ensure better health services in the Manning. Whilst health infrastructure is a NSW Government responsibility, co-operation with Federal health authorities is crucial in a federation to ensure high standards of health outcomes for all Australians, irrespective of where you live. Health care is arguably the number one priority for citizens of Lyne. Dr Gillespie, alongside his NSW counterparts, needs to be honest with his constituents and discuss achievable solutions, not be party to empty and misleading promises.

