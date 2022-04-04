news, local-news, Forster SLSC, nippers, La Nina, Avoca, Central Coast, Bondi, Main Beach

Another La Nina weather event has pounded East Coast beaches with rough seas, dangerously large surf waves and beach erosion combining with plume and murky water due to run-off from continuing heavy rain. National media reports have focused on huge surf exacerbated by king tides overtopping the beach and flooding streets and houses at Avoca on the Central Coast and on the beach damage at Bondi. Locally, the conditions resulted in beach closures and disruption to planned activities for visitors and locals alike. Last weekend saw the main beach at Forster closed with surfers excluded from accessing water pursuits. Of the six patrolled beaches on the Lower North Coast, Forster and Black Head have the luxury of an alternate beach venue with ocean baths which can be accessed in most weather conditions. The Forster Ocean Baths is located at the base of Second Head at the south-eastern end of the beach. Commonly referred to as the Bullring by locals, these baths has a rich history with the new facilities encouraging continued use by residents, visitors and local groups such as the Mud Crabs swimmers and the Forster SLSC nippers. The baths were opened on January 18, 1936 with a 'casino dance palais' being added at the end of the year. There was an entrance fee of six pence (five cents) for adults and two pence (two cents) for children under 14. These fees would correlate with $1 and 40 cents today. The Bullring restaurant opened in 1973 and operated as a do-it-yourself barbecue which functioned until the structure was demolished in 1978 with the casino coming down in 1992. Although Forster beach was closed last Saturday, the rostered surf lifesavers were still on duty and watchful of those wishing to enjoy the warm conditions. Patrol members, Braydan Lee and Grace Romer, performed a roving duty to the Bullring. They maintained contact with the Forster SLS clubhouse via hand-held radios. Braydan and Grace are Forster SLSC youth group co-ordinators who recently completed their nippers education program with the club then transitioning to the surf certificate and Bronze Medallion. Both are now fully fledged beach patrol members and are playing their part in ensuring the future of the next generation of lifesavers on Forster Main Beach.

