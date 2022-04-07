news, local-news,

A group of Wallis Lake marine, leisure craft, and tourism operators has given a proposal by MidCoast Council councillors to introduce changes to commercial operations along the waterway a lukewarm reception. At the March monthly ordinary meeting Kathryn Bell put forward a notice of motion asking council staff to identify costs, income, opportunities and constraints for commercial operators to licence and/or use council managed wharves. She asked council to suspend a resolution from October 2019 which restricted some commercial operators from using council managed wharves along Wallis Lake. "I saw an unfairness to this." Cr Bell suggested these commercial operators, from the Forster Tuncurry area only, 'simply' register their intention to use the lake with council. "I thought council back in October 2019 made an error in its resolution to cease any commercial use of council managed wharves in the Mid-Coast; I believe there were unintended consequences, Cr Bell said. While it was never a policy, there are some operators who have used council managed wharves after they lost their wharves, she said. "There has to be some 'in between' that council protects everyone's interests." Cr Bell has asked for a report from professional staff for the May monthly ordinary meeting. She said a moratorium would remain in place until a new policy was adopted. "Boat operators, like everybody else, have been hit hard by COVID." Cr Bell said she anticipated commercial operators would be required to pay fees and licences and the policy would be expanded to include Crowdy, Manning and Tea Gardens waterways. Waterfront operators on Wallis Lake recognise and welcome the opportunities and potential new product offerings that could arise from the ability to pick-up and drop off from public wharves but they also recognise the many challenges this could bring," Forster Marina owner/operator, Paul Fellowes said. This notice of motion by Cr Bell would allow any commercial vessel to pick-up and drop off from any public jetty without submitting a development application (DA), Mr Fellowes said. Unlike existing operators, these businesses would no longer need to pay for a parking levy, insurances, including compulsory third party, Crown Land levies, council rates, water rates, security of equipment, maintenance costs and staff wages, he said. He said the proposed changes would enable a small, 'backyard' operator who had a handful of paddle boards and kayaks to launch a business with little outlay. "As a positive it will enable us to expand our businesses, however this move could b open up a Pandora's Box. "How will council monitor illegal activities on the waterways. "And, why weren't the current operators consulted?" Mr Fellowes question public safety and damage to council infrastructure. "What happens if one of these operators pulls up at a public wharf and someone falls and hurts themself; who pays?" Matt Monin from Monin Seafoods also questioned who was going to monitor these operators. "There are strict guidelines we have to adhere to; everyone should have a DA to manage what's going on in the lake," he said. All operators must follow Australian Maritime Safety Association (AMSA) protocols, which survey vessels ensuring they are safety and licence compliant. "What we are trying to do here is protect everyone's interests; if something (untoward) happens on the lake we are the ones who will cop the flak."

