Welcome to my first column here. I look forward to updating you each month on some of the important work that MidCoast Council is doing. Harmony Day I was pleased to be able to be part of a very special Harmony Week celebration at Yalawanyi Ganya last week. A total of 23 Mid-Coast residents officially became Australian citizens during a week that was designed to celebrate our diversity. It was an honour to officiate at the citizenship ceremony during a week that was all about inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone. Local projects given go ahead at the last council meeting Council is also negotiating contracts for the repair of land-slips on Bulga Road, between Bobin and Elands. Council acquire land to allow for the widening of a section of Old Bar Road between Redbank Cemetery and Metz Road. Event sponsorship applications open If you're planning to hold an event or festival in the Mid-Coast local government area during the next two years, there is an opportunity to apply for consideration in our event sponsorship program. There is support available for small and larger events ranging from local pop-ups to larger-scale festivals. The last few years have offered very limited opportunity for us to get together as communities, so we do really want to encourage the community to start thinking of ways to get back together and community events are a great way to do that. They support community morale, mental health, cultural awareness and are good for the local economy. Volunteers I'd also like to take this opportunity to recognise the amazing work of our volunteers. They play an invaluable role in our parks, reserves and facilities. This time of year, with the growing conditions as they are - we really do rely on our volunteers and the work they do in our parks and reserves - it is amazing to see their dedication and the whole community benefits from it. Keeping up with council news I encourage everyone to keep up-to-date with council's activities by signing up for council's weekly e-newsletter or keeping an eye on our Facebook page. The 'have your say' section on the council website also provides a range of information on items we are seeking your input on and provides updates on projects we have underway.

