With Australians reaching out to Lifeline's crisis support and suicide prevention services in record numbers - hitting more than 3700 calls in one day last year - funding is vital to ensuring these services can continue. So when staff at Lifeline Mid Coast discovered they could use the Return and Earn container deposit scheme for fundraising they jumped on-board. 'We thought it was an amazing idea for feel good fundraising," Lifeline Mid-Coast spokesperson, Lisa Willows said. "It's easy and fun and it's preventing container litter." The charity is featured on eight local reverse vending machines, allowing people returning their containers to direct their 10 cent refunds to the charity. 'Every little bit counts when it comes to financial donations," she said. "It costs around $39 to answer a call in our Lifeline centre, and when we are answering more than 21,000 calls a year, we are certainly putting the money to good use. "Thanks to our amazing staff and volunteers, this centre provides a crisis service so that no Australian has to experience their darkest moments alone." Beyond the core work of answering calls to the national Lifeline crisis line, the Mid-Coast service offers targeted community programs around suicide prevention and intervention, domestic violence and mental health. Lisa says being a small charity with part-time staff and limited resources in a regional area means they rely heavily on local support. "We have raised more than $1300 through Return and Earn in the past 12 months and we couldn't be more grateful for the community's support,," she said. "We have individual staff members collecting bottles for recycling, as well as many volunteers helping. 'Sadly, suicide remains a leading cause of death for Australians aged between 15 and 44. "The people who choose Lifeline Mid-Coast for their donation are doing something truly special, they are helping to save Australian lives." If you need to speak to a crisis counsellor, you can contact Lifeline by phone on 13 11 14 or sms the recently launched Lifeline Crisis Support Text Service on 0477 13 11 14.

