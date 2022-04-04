news, local-news, Forster Neighbourhood Centre, obwabba Aboriginal Medical Service, Better Learning Better Communities, NSW Department of Communities and Justice, Homebase Youth Service

Following a long pause due to COVID-19 pandemic, Forster Neighbourhood Centre in partnership with Tobwabba Aboriginal Medical Service and Homebase Youth Service has re-started its Better Learning Better Communities (BLBC) program. BLBC is a tutoring program for primary age Aboriginal students, run every Tuesday afternoon from Tobwabba Aboriginal Medical Service. Funded by the NSW Department of Communities and Justice, the program links trained tutors one-on-one with students to learn, eat and play games together, guided by strengths and interest of the individual students. Pre-COVID, BLBC was attracting up to 15 children each week and after almost two years on hold, the centre is delighted to bring the program back, attracting eight children in the first week. The new partnership with Homebase Youth Service will allow BLBC to continue to grow and offer engaging recreational activities such as excursions and stand up paddle boarding to encourage the kids to keep coming back. "We look forward to working together to build the momentum and attract record numbers of Aboriginal children to join the program," a Forster Neighbourhood Centre spokesperson said. "We always need more tutors to offer the one on one tailored support to children." Forster Neighbourhood Centre provides tutor training facilitated by Lee Townsend on how to best support learning for Aboriginal children. All tutors are required to hold a NSW Working with Children Check. For program or tutor enquiries, contact the Forster Neighbourhood Centre programs manager, Corinne Stephenson, 0466 122 720.

