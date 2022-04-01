news, local-news, Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club, Sarah Boddington, Bowls NSW, lawn bowls

Sarah Boddington knows singles. She understands that it can be a lonely game at times, but it can also be the most rewarding format. Coming into her semi-final of the 2021 Women's State Singles Championship, she had a calm but determined demeanour. She looked focused on one goal - winning, and that's exactly what she did. Up against Gerringong player, Michelle Smith, Gerringong in her semi-final, she jumped out to a quick lead, peppering the jack with a beautiful display of draw bowling. Smith tried valiantly to get herself into the match, but Boddington was relentless, running away with a 25-3 win. Across the green, Tanya Chaffey was in a tight tussle against Merrill O'Sullivan, Dubbo City in the other semi-final. Both players exchanged shots early, and Chaffey remained the more consistent of the two, running out a 25-11 winner. In the final, it was a case of déjà vu as Boddington jumped out to a 14-1 lead. Her performance in these ends was clinical, jumping on the jack with her first two bowls and playing superbly weighted shots when needed. For many, playing against such quality would be too hard to handle, but credit must be given to Tanya Chaffey who stuck with Boddington, salvaging shots where possible - including a brilliant full count. Chaffey played well enough to beat most opponents, Boddington was just simply on another level. The 25-9 final score line doesn't reflect how well Chaffey played, but it does prove how consistent Boddington was in the final. This is Boddington's third State singles title and her first since 2013, proving that she is well and truly one of the best in the State in the format.

