news, local-news,

Apprentices and trainees at Taree, Gloucester and Bulahdelah are among the new starters at Essential Energy. They are part of the power supplier's largest-ever cohort which includes 50 apprentices and trainees, and four university graduates. The cohort comprises 37 powerline worker apprentices, five asset inspector trainees, five new field operations trainees and three apprentice zone substation electrical technicians. In addition, four new graduates are working in the engineering and information technology group. They recently participated in their first hands-on training sessions in Grafton. The new starters come from a diverse range of backgrounds, with 40 per cent of the new apprentices and trainees identifying with at least one diversity group, including 16 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and four females. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/2e6987b8-ef78-41d0-ba17-b51425199389.jpg/r3_687_6716_4480_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg