news, local-news,

Bulahdelah Central School senior industrial technology students got to expand their knowledge experimenting with laser cutting and engraving techniques in their final project for the stage 6 preliminary course. The project involved constructing a bedside table from radiata pine and hardwoods and incorporating a decorative laser engraved design on the tabletop. Laser cutting and engraving technology is an integral part of many industries including the manufacturing sector. Completing the project enabled students to gain hands-on experience with the advancing technology. Students also focused on developing a range of carpentry techniques including constructing various joints, assembly work, fitting an inlay and applying appropriate finishes to the timber. Students will utilise these skills in the construction of their HSC major project. The Year 10 timber girls have completed their minor project which was a tool box. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/6a641cdd-1473-4ce3-96d3-3c3bd508c471.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg