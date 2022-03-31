news, local-news,

In early March siblings, Charlie and Ashley Allan flew the Forster Tuncurry Little Athletic Club's colours when they competed in the State Little Athletics Kumon Carnival at Maitland Athletics Track. The carnival was a multi discipline event putting athletes into different running, throwing and jumping events accumulating points towards a final total. After two days of events Charlie, competing in the under eight years girls' events finished 22nd, while Ashley, under 11 boys, came in 23rd. This was a great effort considering both have also had disrupted seasons due to the weather affecting club nights and not having all weather facilities like our bigger metro and regional city clubs, vice-president, Lee McDonald said. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/360154f9-6d32-4b9f-bc94-209c37cf1bc8.jpg/r0_472_1536_1340_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg