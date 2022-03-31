news, local-news,

Forster Tuncurry Little Athletics Club is transitioning from its summer program into winter following the annual presentation night late last month which signalled the end of the season. The winter program has been designed to support school athletics and ready athletes for a return to summer later in the year. As athletics will continue throughout the winter months, the club plans to contest the winter sprint series in the Hunter Valley later this year. The club plans to conduct training sessions on Sunday afternoons during winter for both club and community athletes. Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club Facebook page will post when these days will be held, but at the moment, club officials are aiming for a fortnightly basis Supporting this initiative, the club will bring specialist coaches to run development clinics during these sessions and within local schools. In other news, the club is transitioning from being 'just' affiliated with NSW Little Athletics to also being associated with NSW Athletics in a dual club constitution, enabling athletes to compete at both organisation's events. As a result of this move the club can now cater for age groups from tiny tots through to seniors. Lastly the club has, through support from MidCoast Council, submitted grant applications to State government bodies for funding to upgrade the long jump pits, cage the discus area and install a roller door on the amenities block for better access to club equipment. Assessment of the two athletic areas shows that they are severely degraded to the point that they are becoming unsafe. Fingers crossed that in the near future the grants applications are successful and the club can begin the roll-out of improvements that will not only benefit the club but the PSSA and SSA athletic organisations. Also this will fit in with the club's future vision to begin hosting athletic events attracting clubs from the zone and beyond to the area which has been non existent.

