Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club member, Ella McDonald may not have returned home from the NSW Little Athletics Championships with a medal. But,. she is considered a winner by her team-mates and club officials. Taking on the best athletes from around the State in the 100 metres, long jump and high jump events, she had a disappointing result in both the running and long jump. After delays due to weather on the first day of competition which put events back 2-3 hours Ella finished 11th in the long jump and 21st in the 100m. Ella said she was unhappy with her results which were below her regional and personal best results. Following an evening of reflection, Ella was in a different frame of mind for the following day's high jump final. After a thrilling competition in which with four competitors left, and Ella leading on countback, she fell just short of a medal place. By no means disgraced Ella took it up to the top jumpers in the State and with no lead-up practice into the event due to the weather conditions preventing jumping on club's grass track she certainly has a future in the high jumping arena. Unfortunately, the club's other State competitor, Ashley Allen came down with COVID days before the carnival and could not attend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/51c210a5-e7a0-4a51-8346-d37bf09b9d8c.jpg/r0_463_1536_1331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg