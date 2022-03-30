news, local-news,

A Mid North Coast man facing charges in relation to an alleged domestic online network of child sex offenders across Australia has reappeared in court. Timothy Luke Doyle appeared via video link before Magistrate Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on March 24. Doyle has made no application for bail and bail was formally refused. The accused is charged with a string of offences relating to alleged incidents from 2014 through to 2020 at Kendall, Doonside, Bidwill, Old Bar, Taree, Parkes and Wingham. Doyle has pleaded guilty to charges of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, indecent assault, intentionally sexually touch child under 10 years, incite indecent act on person under 16 years-filmed and commit act of indecency with person under 16 years. Charges relating to producing child abuse material, posses/control child abuse material-use carriage service and some charges relating to sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 10 years, indecent assault person under 16 years and intentionally sexually touch child under 10 years have been withdrawn. Doyle will reappear for sentencing on May 16 at Port Macquarie. Steven Garrad will also re-appear for sentencing on May 16 at Port Macquarie. Both Doyle and Garrad were charged following an Australian Federal Police-led investigation, Operation Arkstone. The operation was launched in early 2020 after a tip-off from the United States' National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children to the AFP's Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE).

