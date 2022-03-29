Tuncurry man's Lotto windfall

news, local-news,

There must be something in the water after another Great Lakes resident became the nation's latest instant millionaire for the second time in as many weeks. The Tuncurry man learned of his good fortune following last night's Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw on Monday, March 28. Holding the only winning entry, the resident took home a total prize of $1,003,147.30. Confirming the wonderful win with an official from The Lott this morning, the elated man confessed he almost didn't answer the phone to his million-dollar revelation. "Are you fair dinkum?" he laughed. "I was wondering, 'who on earth would want to call me on a Tuesday morning?'. "I'm glad I answered now. " I don't mind morning phone calls that come through with news like this. "Oh, my goodness, this means so much. "This means I can finally complete some much-needed home improvements and renovations. "And I'll be able to afford the nice, long holiday that I've always dreamed of. "Honestly, I can't believe this is really happening. "Thank you so much for letting me know. This has made my year." His winning System 7 QuickPick was purchased at NewsXpress Forster. NewsXpress Forster manager, Stacie Wilkinsmith said the team were ecstatic to have sold a division one winning entry. "It's fantastic for our store and for the whole community," she said. "This is going to spread some excitement around the town and put a smile on people's faces. "Hopefully there are more division one winning entries throughout 2022 around the region. "We'd like to wish the winner all the best. We hope it's brightened their life and made their dreams come true."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/d1d75f1a-a27d-465b-a033-20279021463c.jpg/r0_91_1900_1165_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg