Archie is a 12-year-old Schipperke, which is a small breed that originated in the 1600s in Belgium. Unfortunately, Archie had to be surrendered last year when his owner passed away. He found a new home where he was the perfect dog apart from his tendency to bark. As his new owner lives in an apartment, Archie had to be surrendered once again. Archie has lived with another small dog and has made friends with some of the larger dogs in care. He is trained to se a doggy door and takes himself outside when needed. He loves to play with his toys and then snuggle up on your lap for lots of cuddles. Contact the dog welfare officer on 0490 165 148 if you would like to meet Archie. AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation Number R251000222

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/160b395e-e1fa-4dd4-bd48-cabcf9989646.jpg/r0_562_1816_1588_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg