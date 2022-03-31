Atwea College

Abbie Lee enrolled with Atwea College in 2020 and completed a pre-vocational program in Aged Care. Following the successful completion of this program, Abbie continued her studies and went on to complete a Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing) in February 2021. Those who worked directly with Abbie said that as a student, and person "Abbie has a deep level of understanding and appreciation for people in the later stages of their life." Abbie says she has chosen to study Aged Care because she genuinely believes in her ability to work well with others and provide care for people in the aged care environment. "Looking after aged adults can be challenging for some people, as for me, I revel in looking after the elderly with a passion that comes from knowing that this stage of life is at its most delicate and requires someone to look after them with compassion," she said. "I also love hearing about their stories and journeys. "Some people 'feel sorry' for older people but I don't see it that way. "I see them as people that have led amazing journeys and they don't need people to feel sorry for them, they just need a helping hand and someone that cares for them." Abbie was an early school leaver and young mother, so her training in the aged care industry was delayed. She supported her young family for several years before she had the opportunity to study again, but she didn't let that stop her. Abbie has obtained employment in the aged care industry at RFBI Kurri Kurri Masonic Village before she even completed her studies with Atwea and has been able to turn this opportunity into a new career. In 2021 Abbie won the Community Colleges Australia Student of the Year 2021 Award for her courage and commitment to taking the steps to better her life. Are you interested in making a difference in the community but don't know where to start? Atwea College is currently offering Low-fee or No-fee* courses via the JobTrainer initiative. For more information visit www.atwea.edu.au.

Atwea College puts Abbie Lee on pathway to aged care career

Those who worked directly with Abbie said that as a student, and person "Abbie has a deep level of understanding and appreciation for people in the later stages of their life."

RECOGNITION: In 2021 Abbie won the Community Colleges Australia Student of the Year 2021 Award for her courage and commitment to taking the steps to better her life.

