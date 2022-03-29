news, local-news,

Southern United's opening round Coastal Premier League football game against Boambee has been transferred from Tuncurry to Coffs Harbour Sport and Leisure Park this Saturday, April 2 where the fixture will be played on a synthetic surface field. At the time of going to press the club was still negotiating as to when the match would kick-off. "Originally we were going to start first grade at 8pm, but that doesn't suit us, we wouldn't get home until well after midnight,'' Southern United club president John Mansour explained. Mr Mansour hopes the first grade starts around 1pm. He said the majority of round one games have been switched to Coffs Harbour, where there are three synthetic fields. "It's disappointing, but with all the rain we've had there's no other alternative," Mr Mansour said. "At least we're getting the game in, so we don't have to organise a catch-up,'' The Ospreys will be at Coffs Harbour again next week for the Super Round, where all matches are scheduled for the Coffs Harbour stadium. Here they'll tackle competition heavyweights, Coffs United. It will mean Southern United's first home game will now be on Saturday, April 18, where they'll meet Taree Wildcats, with the encounter set down for Boronia Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/4361d54b-23ac-45a5-88b5-c97c9d636053.jpg/r0_53_1014_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg