Forster swimmer, Harrison Tancred has returned from the Swimming NSW Junior State Championships demonstrating once again he is a force to be reckoned with. Held over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday, April 26027) at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush, Harrison was one of 31 swimmers from 10 Swimming North Coast clubs who competed in 116 events. Between COVID and the floods it has not been a good year for the swimmers. The following swimmers won six medals and 26 top 10 placings: Harrison Tancred, 13, Forster, 200 metre breast-stroke, 1; 50m breast-stroke, 2; 100m breast-stroke, 3. He also placed in the top 10 in the 200m medley, 5; 200m freestyle, 8 and 50m freestyle, 10. Finn Pengelly,13, Coffs Harbour, 100m backstroke, 2; 50m backstroke, 3; 200m backstroke, 4; 200m freestyle, 10. Harry Campbell, 11, Coffs Harbour, 50m butterfly, 2; 100m freestyle, 7; 50m backstroke, 8;100m butterfly 5; 100me butterfly, 5 and 50m freestyle, 4. Other top 10 placings were: Forster swimmers were: Harrison Tancred, 13, 50m butterfly, 27 and 100m freestyle, 11. Ryan Brown, 13, 50m breast-stroke, 18. Hamish Carmichael, 11, 50m breast-stroke, 17. Kaitlyn Perry, 12, 50m backstroke, 41.

