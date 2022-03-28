Special Seniors Week celebrations in Tea Gardens Hawks Nest

news, local-news,

Celebrating the oldest demographic in Australia is exactly what the Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens communities will be doing in style to round out NSW Seniors Week this Saturday, April 2 "With an average age of 65, we have lots of good reasons to celebrate Seniors Week, Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association president, Bruce Murray said. "The theme is Reconnect and that is exactly what this expo is all about. "These are challenging times so community connections really matter. "We would like to thank the NSW Seniors Festival Grants program and our wonderful volunteers for making this possible." The free expos, being held at the Hawks Nest Community Hall, begins with a welcome to country acknowledging Worimi land at 10am on Saturday, April 2 Welcome to Country at 10am, Saturday 2 April. The program runs until 4pm featuring music by local bands, a fashion show, an arts and crafts show, and more than 30 stalls showcasing community groups, sporting clubs, senior support services, local businesses, and government services. The arts and craft exhibition is significant for many local artists who are keen to share their creative works in person now that COVID restrictions have eased. Patrons can also enjoy a Lions Club barbecue, Red Cross scones and fresh Tunza coffee. The Expo will have a current NSW COVID Safety Plan in place and will still be on even in wet weather.

