With more than 166,000 members and 311 surf clubs, Surf Life Saving has grown to become Australia's largest volunteer organisation, and one of the largest volunteer groups in the world. Within NSW alone, there are 129 clubs in 11 branches ranging from Fingal Head in the north to Pambula in the south. The Lower North Coast region is serviced by six surf clubs. Crowdy Head, Taree-Old Bar, Black Head, Forster, Cape Hawke and Pacific Palms are all drawing their 2021-22 nipper development programs to a conclusion. Beach patrols, however, will continue until the end of the autumn school vacation which finishes on Anzac Day, April 25. Weather depending, all local beaches will remain operational with rostered weekend patrols and some beaches will also feature council-paid lifeguards on weekdays during the school vacation period. Surf Life Saving Australia president, John Baker described this summer season as challenging following the second-highest number of coastal drowning deaths recorded in the past decade. There were 74 deaths on the coastline between December 1 and February 28, of which 70 per cent were due to drowning. This represents a nine per cent increase in drowning deaths from last year and a 16 per cent increase on the 10-year average. His report detailed that males continued to be over-represented, accounting for 87 per cent of summer drowning deaths, especially within the 15-39 and 50-69-year-old age groups who, in combination, represent two-thirds of summer drowning (27pc and 40pc respectively) with nine out of 10 being male. Swimming and wading (38pc) was the number one activity at the time of drowning, followed by fall-related deaths (13pc), rock fishing (10pc), snorkelling (eight per cent) and rescue attempts by members of the public (eight per cent). Mr Baker indicated that, without the dedication and professionalism of surf lifesaving volunteers, this grim figure would have been much higher. He also noted that, over the last 10 years, surf life savers have been increasingly called upon to help during natural disasters. In particular, Mr Baker referred to the deployment of surf lifesavers and water-craft during the recent devastating floods in NSW and Queensland where they assisted with rescues and emergency relief. He concluded this reference with: "The 'red and yellow' brand is universally trusted across the country and our skilled volunteers can play a greater role in helping protect communities beyond the coast." In supporting the national president, Forster SLSC president, John Quinn, reminded the community that the mission of SLSA was simple; saving lives, creating great Australians and building better communities. To this end, he again prompted beach goers to swim between the flags. Mr Quinn added a clarification to this in light of recent incidents on Forster Main beach. He said that some visitors had expressed a belief that the 'swim between the flags' principle only referred to those who wanted to swim, not for those who merely wanted to wade or jump waves. In not complying with the principle, Quinn commented that the safety and welfare of adults, and the children they were supervising, had been compromised by atypically large waves and flash rips. He emphasised that the safest area of water was selected for flag placements by experienced duty patrol captains and entering the surf for any activity in the patrolled area between the flags provided the greatest safety for all.

