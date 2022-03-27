news, local-news,

Rainbow Bricks and Hallidays Point Public School P and C Association again joined forces for 2022 MidCoast Brickfest, a celebration of all things Lego, at the Great Lakes College, Tuncurry campus, on Sunday, March 20.

