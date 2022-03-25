news, local-news,

A Tuncurry woman's road trip has been interrupted by the news that she is the first winner of Keno's 30 years of Keno - Win a T-Cross Promotion. The delighted woman won herself a new Volkswagen T-Cross 85TSI Life 7 Speed DSG valued at $30,700 after purchasing a ticket at Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club. Confirming her win with Keno this morning, Friday, March 25, the triumphant traveller shared that she and her husband had recently given away their car, so this prize couldn't have come at a better time. "You're not serious?" she exclaimed . "Wow! This is incredible. I honestly didn't think there was any chance I'd win. "We've retired and recently gave our car to one of our grandchildren who had just received their driver's licence. "We were just wondering what we would do, whether or not we should purchase another one or not, so this news has come at the perfect time for us. "How exciting. I can't wait to pick up my brand-new car." The prize car comes with 12 months registration and CTP. The Keno promotion will run for another four weeks, so there are plenty of chances for people to get involved and have a chance to drive home their very own Volkswagen T-Cross.

