Clean energy is the catch word throughout the world these days. Every industry is looking at reducing emissions to a desirable net zero. The motoring world is in the midst of this ever accelerating rush, with Electric Vehicles (EVs) now very much the flavour of 2022. But another source has been trialed in the past and is now coming back into limited focus, Nuclear energy. From carsales.com.au: Will we see nuclear-powered vehicles on the road - or in the air one day? While there could be significant safety concerns around millions of tiny nuclear reactors constantly in transit, potentially bombarding the public with deadly amounts of radiation, it's an idea that's been studied by car companies in the past. And now the idea is being revived. Car Sales asked Kia Australia's chief operating officer Damien Meredith what the EV 'end game' is as governments around the world work towards a net zero CO2 emissions future by 2050. "What you'll see is a silent, clean world," he predicted. "And don't be surprised if something else comes along that's maybe better than what we've got at the moment. It could be solid-state batteries or it could be something we don't know about yet," he stated. "Wouldn't it make sense - and I'm not being political here - but I think we have 25 per cent of the global uranium so why wouldn't we use it? "Who knows? That could happen in 30 years, if you made it safe." The idea of a nuke-powered car is not new, with the Ford Nucleon concept from 1957 being the most famous example. The famous catch-cry 'no nukes is good nukes' still resonates strongly today, decades after the cold war, but given that nuclear power stations generate low-carbon electricity, it could be argued there are nuclear-powered cars already zipping around across the globe since the energy from nuclear power plants already powers many Evs." A nuclear car gives a new meaning to the statement 'driving around in your bomb'.

