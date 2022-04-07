news, local-news, East 33, thirty Three Degrees, oysters, Wallis Lake, Forster, Tuncurry

Offering career opportunities is behind an ambitious project to arrest the flow of young people from the Great Lakes to larger regions by Forster Tuncurry oyster producer, East 33. Almost any vocation, from marine science careers to hospitality and cheffing is being offered by the Australian owned and operated, East 33. "Oyster farming as a profession is what this business is all about," East 33 CEO, James Garton said. "We are about creating careers not jobs; we want you to stay here in the community you love," Mr Garton said. "I am trying to create a reason not the leave regional NSW." Mr Garton said working in the oyster industry was much more than walking in mud or working in high 'viz'. "We are living in an environment that can create jobs; we want young people to stay and take their career as far as possible." "We need to stop young people going to the city. "We have the muscle and the organisation to bring in new ideas; we are in a place where people can make good money in whatever career they want." Mr Garton said as the company expands and invests more into infrastructure and farming it would naturally require more staff. "If I can invest in the rock oyster industry everyone wins, not just East 33." The company is in the process of removing old and replacing with more sustainable infrastructure 'which was built in the last century" across its Wallis Lakes farms. "This industry needs a massive investment." Australian owned and operated, East 33 encompasses more than 240ha of oyster leases across Wallis Lake and Port Stephens managed by 11 long-time and generational farmers and a workforce of more than 160 people including restaurant workers and administration staff. The company's Bankstown headquarters in Sydney has a workforce of 45. Mr Garton maintains East 33 is the largest handler of Sydney rock oysters in the business, with the operation spanning all elements of the industry from hatchery, nursery and production to shucking facilities, eCommerce, 'shellar door' restaurant program and international trade. In the two plus years since East 33 moved into Wallis Lakes it has grown the oyster farming industry from $7 million annually to $20 million. Related: Sydney Rock Oysters are extremely rare, thriving in just 41 locations on the east coast of Australia centred on latitude 33 degrees - providing the namesake for East 33 Limited.

