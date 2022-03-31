news, local-news,

SOUTHERN United's opening round football clash in the Coastal Premier League Men on Saturday against Boambee will be something of a family affair for coach, Jonathon Newman. His son, Joey, will be lining up as central defender for the Bombers. "This is something I've never really encountered before,'' Newman said. "I did coach against Joey in under 18s with Tuncurry-Forster when we had several teams in the one age group. But never anything as serious of this. "I'll take the pragmatic approach. I'll be doing the best to get the best result for my club. Joey is just one of several strong players in the Boambee side.'' This will be Southern United's debut in the competition that now takes in 12 clubs from Forster-Tuncurry to Coffs Harbour. The Ospreys were admitted to the competition by Football Mid North Coast late last year. North Coast Football club Bellingen is the other newcomer. Newman was a regular at Boambee's fixtures last season and has seen them in action this year in the Australia Cup. The Bombers were among the better teams in the CPL in 2021 and Newman described them as a 'tight unit.' So they'll be a test for the league's new boys, in the game now to be played at Coffs Harbour. Between wet weather, COVID-19 and a couple of injuries Newman admits it hasn't been a totally seamless pre-season. Experienced Ethan Perry will miss Saturday's game due to a hamstring strain and Newman isn't sure how long he'll be sidelined. However, a newcomer to town, Kieran Dalton has torn his ACL and his season is over before it started. Perry is one of only four players who have previously been involved in the CPL, including regular goal scorer Roan Whiteman along with Beau Wynter and Bayden Schumann. The rest are a mixture of players from NPL youth grades, the former Football Mid North Coast Premier League or those from outside the area. As such Newman agreed that the side will lack some cohesion and combination and that won't improve until they have a few matches together. "This is the start of a journey for this club,'' he said. However, he said the Ospreys showed promise in a recent trial against Northern NSW division one side Singleton Strikers. "They're a division up from us, but apart from a couple of lapses I thought we were competitive,'' Newman said. The club had 29 players on its books and Newman said it was likely that two or three more players would sign. "That's slightly bigger than I anticipated. But it is a long season and we'll have players unavailable at various times, while we'll also have injuries to contend with.''

