The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) says continuing rainfall over the next week is not expected to cause significant or widespread flooding like that experienced earlier in March. Parts of eastern NSW, extending into the northern and central inland, can expect widespread rainfall over the coming days as a moist onshore flow interacts with a surface trough and upper-atmospheric low. Localised heavy rainfall is possible, particularly with thunderstorms, which may also bring gusty winds and large hail. BoM forecasts a 80 per cent of rain tomorrow, Saturday, March 26 for the Great Lakes with up to 10mm of rain, Sunday, March 27, 90 per cent and up to 20mm of rain, while on Monday, the possibility of rain dips to 70 per cent and up to 20mm. Rain was forecast to continue until Thursday. The Bureau's hazard, preparedness and response manager for NSW, Ailsa Schofield said while most communities would see moderate rainfall accumulations during the next week, the higher totals are more likely to come with thunderstorms that are expected to be more isolated than widespread. Rainfall totals of around 20-30mm a day are possible in parts of the east and north-west inland for the coming week, particularly between Wollongong and the south-east Queensland border. There is a chance of 30-40mm of rain across the Mid North Coast each day until Sunday, with showers into next week. It will also be cooler than average for this time of year but will remain fairly humid. A flood watch, which notes the potential for flooding based on the forecast rainfall, notes that minor flooding is possible for some catchments along the North Coast and Mid North Coast from Thursday. With catchments remaining saturated from recent rainfall events, there is an increased risk of flash flooding and riverine rises with potential for minor flooding for parts of the Mid North Coast, and areas around the Hunter and Northern rivers. Communities should be prepared for weather impacts and are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings on the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app, and to follow the advice of emergency services.

