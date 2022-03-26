Government to blame for aged care homes going broke, chairman says

news, local-news,

For the first time in its nearly 65 year history, Bushland Health Group, which operates three residential aged care homes and six retirement villages in Taree and the surrounding area, is finding it difficult to recruit aged care workers, and is operating at a loss. Bushland Health Group, chairman, Graham Brown, says by far the main issue with attracting and re-training workers is the low pay rates of both aged care workers and registered nurses. Mr Brown said there was a significant disparity in the pay of registered nurses working in hospitals and nurses working in aged care. "They come out of the university with exactly the same qualification, straight into a 15 per cent drop in pay compared to their mates who went through uni with them," he said. The ABC program the 7.30 Report of March 15 reported a worse scenario, with entry level registered nurses having a disparity of between 25 to 30 per cent, and highest level nurses up to 48 per cent, even though doing the same work. Aged care workers have it even tougher. Bushland aged care services director, Errol Curran said aged care workers typically were paid around $24.80 per hour, even less if they have no experience. The Australian Aged Care Collaboration said on March 23 a support worker could earn more in hospitality or retail. Such low pay rates are not attracting people to the aged care sector. Mr Curran said TAFE NSW Taree campus had 30 places available in its Certificate III Individual Support (Ageing) course, however only 14 students were taking the course this year. The acute shortage of staff has forced Bushland Health Group to source staff from an agency, with 80 per cent of their registered nurses now being supplied by the agency. "We've joined the Pacific Workforce program. We've got nine Fijians. It took us a year to get nine," Mr Brown said. And it's costing them 20 per cent more than it would were they not having to use an agency. As a result of workforce shortages and the wish to maintain standards, Mr Brown said Bushland had downsized the number of beds in its homes. He said this move was to ensure Bushland would have a workforce to resident ratio that would result in all care and programs meeting the individual needs of residents. Adjustments have included halving the number of available beds in the dementia unit at Banyula Lodge, Old Bar; not opening the recently completed 14 bed extension of Banyula Lodge, and operating Karingal Gardens and Alkira Lodge at an occupancy of 80-85 per cent. As a non-profit organisation, Mr Brown said it wasn't that they didn't want to pay their workers higher wages themselves, but their revenue was set by the government. The Federal government provides 80 per cent of the funding for all aged care homes. Currently, 75 per cent of Bushland Health Group's funding goes towards wages. The Fair Work Commission is considering a case which has been put forward by unions for a 25 per cent pay rise for both aged care workers and registered nurses working in aged care. However, the decision was not expected until the latter half of this year. Former Aged Care Royal Commissioner, Lynelle Briggs warned the government of an impending crisis in the aged care sector in the Royal Commission report that was tabled in March, 2021. Of the 148 recommendations in the report, the government accepted fully or partly 126 of the recommendations. Recommendation 84, an increase to award wages, was not accepted by the government. "The government needs to realise that we're all going broke because they're not giving us the income that's needed to be paid to the nurses and it's being paid anyway," Mr Brown said. "They've got to act fast." Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/f12497cb-0f5c-4c45-8e05-797dff282390.JPG/r0_87_2992_1777_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg