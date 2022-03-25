news, local-news, Harmony Week, Nabiac Public School

Australia is one of the most successful multicultural countries in the world, an achievement the country has been acknowledging for more than two decades with the annual Harmony Week celebrations. Harmony Week, which began last Monday, March 21, is a time to celebrate Australian multiculturalism, and the successful integration of migrants into our community. Nabiac Public School students set aside their traditional school uniforms and donned various shades of orange clothes on Monday to celebrate this year's Harmony Week. Orange is the colour chosen to represent Harmony Week. Traditionally, orange signifies social communication and meaningful conversations. Students also were asked to share their thoughts about Harmony Day. "Everyone belongs at our school, because we are all the same; we are special," class 6/5B student, Hayden Scott said. Paige Williams, also from class 5/6B said: "Everyone belongs at our school, because on the inside we are all the same. "We accept difference." "Everyone belongs at our school, because we make people feel safe and valued," Kody from 5/6E. Everyone belongs at our school, because it's a safe and happy place to learn, Harry Hinsby 4A, said, while fellow class-mate, Levi Madrid said, everyone belongs at our school, because it's a nice place to be yourself, and from Asher Bending, everyone belongs at our school, because no one should be left out or miss out on earning because of what they look like. "Everyone belongs at school because we are all nice and kind to one another," Maddie Reeves 3M "Everyone belongs at school because we are all different in different ways," Emmison Woolnough 3M Everyone belongs at our school, because we can accept differences and be kind to everyone. Cassidy from 1/2B, while Khloe from 1.2D said: "Everyone belongs at our school, because we make new friends, it doesn't matter about our differences." Everyone belongs at our school, because they have to learn. Hayley from KT. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/3c8f7a67-b05f-464d-9a71-cd660e2c781c.jpg/r0_135_1280_858_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg