news, local-news,

Police remain at the scene of a double fatality on the Pacific Highway, Tea Gardens which occurred earlier this afternoon, Thursday, March 24. Shortly before 1.40pm emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway near Viney Creek Road West, following reports of an accident involving two cars and a motorcycle. Police have been told an Isuzu D-Max utility travelling southbound collided with a motorcycle and a Toyota station wagon, both travelling north. The male motorcyclist died at the scene. The female driver of the Toyota was trapped by confinement; however, she died at the scene a short time later. The man and the woman have not yet been formally identified. A female passenger of the Toyota was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to John Hunter Hospital. The male driver of the Isuzu suffered minor injuries and has been taken to John Hunter Hospital for mandatory testing. Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist officers from the crash investigation unit. Northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway are closed, with a contraflow in place in one of the two southbound lanes. The northbound lanes are expected to be closed for a significant period of time. Drivers are urged to expect delays and to drive to the conditions, with a large amount of water across the roads from wet weather today. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/fe95e04e-5e6c-4894-a49c-920fa8a29c9c.jpg/r0_681_3129_2449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg