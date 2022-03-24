news, local-news,

UPDATE: Northbound motorists can now pass the site of a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway at Tea Gardens. A contra flow has been put in place on the highway between Viney Creek Road West and Viney Creek Road, allowing northbound and southbound motorists to travel through the area on the southbound side of the highway. Traffic is heavy in both directions and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and take care through the area. EARLIER: All northbound lanes on the Pacific Highway are closed at Viney Creek Road West, Tea Gardens due to a serious crash involving two cars and a motorcycle. Northbound motorists are advised to avoid the area. Emergency services and traffic crews are responding. Also, the Golden Highway is closed in both directions between Range Road and the New England Highway at Whittingham due to flooding. Motorists can use the New England Highway and Putty Road instead. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time. For the latest traffic information, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit www.livetraffic.com or call 132 701. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/98309179-d3c6-4902-850d-6ea437915a65.jpg/r0_201_3872_2389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg