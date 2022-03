news, local-news, hunter weather warning, flooding, newcastle herald

People living in flood-devastated areas of NSW who are still cleaning up from unprecedented rain that began more than three weeks ago are being warned more potentially damaging weather is on the way. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) says the La Nina pattern that brought record rain and flooding over summer is far from over, with the wild weather expected to continue for months. The BOM is predicting at least another week of heavy rain and thunderstorms along the East Coast from Sydney up to the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers, while a strong wind warning has been issued for the coast from Sydney south to Eden. The coastal drenching was due to begin later this evening, Wednesday, March 23 with storms and rain continuing sporadically for the coming seven days. The BOM's Jonathon How says there is also the potential for flash flooding as rain hits already saturated soil as well as catchments, rivers and creeks. A southerly change was predicted to hit this afternoon with the possibility of severe thunderstorms, with heavy rain and damaging winds, possibly extending across the Mid North Coast and southern parts of the Northern Rivers which copped the worst of the recent flooding. "From (Thursday) that's when we see the rain become more widespread right down towards the South Coast as well," Mr How told the ABC. Rainfall totalling 100-150mm is tipped to fall over the next five-to-seven days but some parts could see more than 200mm, around the Hunter and Mid North Coast and up towards the Northern Rivers. People living in communities affected by the recent flooding are warned to keep an eye on forecasts, with the BOM poised to issue a flood watch for parts of the central and northern coast. "We will really see that rain start to pick up later in the week," Mr How said. "These soils are just so saturated it won't take many more millimetres for ... those creeks and rivers possibly start to rise towards the latter part of the week. "We could see flash flooding and riverine flooding as well .... definitely don't be complacent." There was also the potential for more minor and possibly moderate flooding for some rivers. "It certainly could be quite dangerous for these communities," Mr How said. Meanwhile, the NSW parliament has voted to establish an independent inquiry into the State and Federal governments' response to the flood crisis. The announcement follows the NSW government announcement just days ago that former police commissioner, Mick Fuller will head an investigation into the causes of the floods and the emergency response. The parliamentary inquiry will examine the preparedness of NSW to deal with major flooding events, while considering gaps in the emergency response that left inundated residents in the State's north to be rescued by private boats.

