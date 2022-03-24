news, local-news, Nabiac, Nabiac Village Futures, MidCoast Council, Federal government, Town Creek

Reducing the risk of flooding in the Nabiac town centre and restorating Town Creek with plantings of native species have been placed on a list of improvements for the small community. The project will revive a 125-metre section of the creek from private property north of Clarkson Street through to the triangular section at the corner of Clarkson and Nabiac streets. Work will include the construction of a rock-lined low-flow channel to reduce flood impact and the removal of invasive vegetation. A public area on the southern side of Clarkson Street also will undergo improvements with the establishment of a new picnic area complete with three tables and litter bins, while two shade sails will be installed over playground equipment and swing set in Memorial Park. Work on the community-led Nabiac Village Futures Group project was due to begin later this month, and expected to take about 12 weeks to complete, weather permitting. "Funds for the new picnic area were raised by the local op shop, which is just a wonderful display of community spirit," MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin. She acknowledged the Nabiac Neighbourhood Centre, which had contributed immensely to the project through Nabiac Village Futures Group. "This project is an example of how council and the community can work together to make a real difference," Cr Pontin said. The $350,000 balance would be picked up by the Federal government through the local roads and community infrastructure grants program. "We are prioritising work to mitigate flooding in local communities to avoid the devastation we have seen elsewhere and have experienced in our own region in past years," Member for Lyne, David Gillespie said. "This project will also deliver a local economic boost, improving the charm of Nabiac's village by beautifying the Town Creek banks." During the project, residents can expect some noise and short traffic delays. Crews will be active from 7am-6pm weekdays and 8am-1pm on Saturdays.

