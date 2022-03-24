Creating conversation, purpose and laughter are some of the many things the team at Sunrise Home Care love to do. 'We have created certain social groups for our clients, such as a ladies crotchet group who are making sunflowers to fundraise for Ukraine," says Director of Clinical Care, Jane Stockham. Sunrise Home Care is a locally owned and operated Home Care company. They are the sister company of retirement village, Sunrise Supported Living. "We are all about helping people stay in their homes longer by bringing care to people's homes," says Jane. "You can get assessed to determine the level of care you need, and our services include nursing care, domestic care, companionship, and visits from registered nurses to check on your health and wellbeing. We also provide transport to appointments and for shopping," says Jane. "Many of our clients don't have family nearby, so it's great to have someone check in on them, to see that they are ok. It's important to have connection with people. "We have a team of carers, and we do a social and cultural profile on our clients, so we can bring like-minded people together to socialise. "We have carers that go out with groups that can give support if needed, and help people build friendships. "Many of our clients were isolated during Covid, and have stopped going out as much. So we're encouraging people to go out more by helping them feel safe and secure," says Jane. "We also do a lot of training for our staff, and we are currently really focused on training our staff to help clients with dementia'" says Jane.

Sunrise's special approach to in-home care has seen them take home Best Start Up Major winner award at the 2021 MidCoast Business Chamber Business Awards. Creating conversation, purpose and laughter are some of the many things the team at Sunrise Home Care love to do. 'We have created certain social groups for our clients, such as a ladies crotchet group who are making sunflowers to fundraise for Ukraine," says Director of Clinical Care, Jane Stockham. Sunrise Home Care is a locally owned and operated Home Care company. They are the sister company of retirement village, Sunrise Supported Living. "We are all about helping people stay in their homes longer by bringing care to people's homes," says Jane. Committed to caring: Jane Stockham embraces the concept of independent living and wants to make a difference to people's lives. "You can get assessed to determine the level of care you need, and our services include nursing care, domestic care, companionship, and visits from registered nurses to check on your health and wellbeing. We also provide transport to appointments and for shopping," says Jane. "Many of our clients don't have family nearby, so it's great to have someone check in on them, to see that they are ok. It's important to have connection with people. "We have a team of carers, and we do a social and cultural profile on our clients, so we can bring like-minded people together to socialise. "We have carers that go out with groups that can give support if needed, and help people build friendships. "Many of our clients were isolated during Covid, and have stopped going out as much. So we're encouraging people to go out more by helping them feel safe and secure," says Jane. "We also do a lot of training for our staff, and we are currently really focused on training our staff to help clients with dementia'" says Jane. The friendly team: Sunrise's Bella Said and Jane Stockham. SHARE