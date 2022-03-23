Weather forces barbecue cancellation

news, local-news,

The bleak weather forecast for rain throughout this weekend has forced the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins to abandon its proposed club barbecue for rugby union players past and present as well as for supporters and their families and children at Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry, this Sunday afternoon, March 27. The club extends its apologies for any inconvenience.

