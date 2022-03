news, local-news,

Patch-up work along Blackhead Road began today, Tuesday, March 22 after MidCoast Council sourced a contractor. A council spokesperson said patching was a quick, cost-effective way to make a road safe until long-term repairs can be undertaken. Motorists can expect to encounter some minor delays and traffic control as the contractor repairs the road. Work was expected to finished tomorrow, Wednesday, March 23.

