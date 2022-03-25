news, local-news, Bulahdelah Central School, podcast, Regional Education Partnerships

The growth in popularity of the podcast has opened up a new world and expanded career opportunities since it was first broadcast back in the early 2000s. A pop-up podcast workshop was recently held for Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) for Year 10-12 students. Working in small groups, students were taught how to write and record a podcast using Audacity and royalty free music. This course teaches students how to write, edit, produce and host their very own podcast, BCS careers adviser, Linda Drenkhahn said. It uses professional recording equipment and software resulting in a quality end product and the tools and skills needed to continue podcasting, she said. The learning outcomes are mapped to the English syllabus assisting with assignments, confidence and public speaking. Ms Drenkhahn extended thanks to Regional Industry Education Partnerships for providing this opportunity and to Stephanie from Media for Millennials for sharing her expertise.

