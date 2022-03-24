news, local-news, football, coastal premier league, Southern United, Tuncurry, Ospreys, Bellingen, C.ex Coffs International Stadium

SOUTHERN United's coaching staff say there are still vacancies on the roster for the Coastal Premier League (CPL) Men football competition which will kick-off on Saturday, April 2. The Ospreys will host Boambee at Tuncurry in the first round, with the first grade to kick-off at 3pm. This will be the club's debut in the league that takes in 12 clubs - six from Football Mid North Coast and six from North Coast Football. Southern United and Bellingen gained admission for the 2022 season. The CPL started in 2020 but has yet to complete a season due to complications caused by pandemic lockdowns. The regular season runs through until the end of August and will be conducted over 22 weeks. Finals will be held in September, with the grand final at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Saturday, September 17. A super round, where all 12 clubs will play at C.ex Coffs International Stadium over two days will be introduced this year. This will be played on April 9 and 10. Jonathon Newman is coaching Southern United and has been building a roster since late last year, although this has been hampered by problems with COVID-19. "We're still getting inquiries from players to see if we have vacancies. The answer is yes,'' a club spokesman said. Jonathon Newman can be contacted for further details on 0434 902 171 for further details. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

