Encouraging females to contemplate a future career in non-traditional job roles was held at Bulahdelah Central School recently. The full-day SALT (supporting and linking tradeswomen) workshop for students in Years 5,6 and 7 was designed to encourage girls to contemplate a career as a tradie. Female tradies mentored the girls, showing them how to safely use power tools, hand saws, hammer and nails, drills and drivers. They made a wooden box with a handle they could take home on the day. These boxes could be decorated and used for scrunchies and hair brushes, cutlery and condiments for the barbecue, to name a few All the students had a great day and were very proud of their efforts, careers adviser, Linda Drenkhahn said. Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Year 5 students, Chelsea Hayley and Annabelle Smith try out the hand-drill.
