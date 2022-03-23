news, local-news, Bulahdelah Central School, SALT

Encouraging females to contemplate a future career in non-traditional job roles was held at Bulahdelah Central School recently. The full-day SALT (supporting and linking tradeswomen) workshop for students in Years 5,6 and 7 was designed to encourage girls to contemplate a career as a tradie. Female tradies mentored the girls, showing them how to safely use power tools, hand saws, hammer and nails, drills and drivers. They made a wooden box with a handle they could take home on the day. These boxes could be decorated and used for scrunchies and hair brushes, cutlery and condiments for the barbecue, to name a few All the students had a great day and were very proud of their efforts, careers adviser, Linda Drenkhahn said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/9fb1e1f2-44b2-4cda-be80-7c405df5185b.JPG/r0_278_5479_3374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg