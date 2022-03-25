news, local-news,

This little fellow has just arrived in the care of Animal Welfare League NSW Great Lakes Manning branch. His name is Boof and he is a golden retriever cross kelpie of about 10 years of age. He may be a little shy until he gets to know you, but once he does, he will be by your side whenever he can be. Boof is in need of a caring and loving home with a family that doesn't have too many expectations for him to have boundless energy, despite being a kelpie cross. Before he is adopted out, he will be given a new spiffy haircut, be microchipped, vaccinated and flea teated. If you would love to provide a warm retreat for Boof, he will cost $200 to adopt. Please contact the dog welfare officer on 0490 165 148. AWL NSW Rehoming Organisation Number R251000222.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/a1e69a2f-7587-465c-8bba-b5f04ad9aee1_rotated_270.jpg/r0_513_3024_2222_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg