Successful Speedo Sprint swimmers

The Swimming North Coast (SNC) team has returned from the NSW Speedo Sprint finals, held at Homebush earlier this month, with an impressive seven individual medals in a competition dominated by a strong and dominant metropolitan contingent. All four strokes were swum over 50 metres, in ages from 8-13 male and female events. While most SNC swimmers had never swum at the Homebush pool, they returned with 16 top 10 individual results and six top 10 in the relay, improving last year's results. Medalist: Relays: Under 13 years boys freestyle, Finn Pengelly, Harrison Tancred, Jett Burke and Lachlan Webster, 2; under 13 medley, 3. Top 10 places Relays: Under 13 girls freestyle, 8; 8 th , 8-10 years boys freestyle, 8; 8-10 boys freestyle, 6; under 13 girls medley, 6; 8-10 boys medley, 6; 8-10 girls medley, 7. Forster results: Harrison Tancred, butterfly, 10; backstroke, 17; Sophie, freestyle, 16; breast-stroke, 31; Ryan Brown, 13, breast-stroke, 26; Hamish Carmichael, 10, freestyle, 18; Pipier Bamford, 12, butterfly, 37, freestyle, 35; Kaitlin Perry, 12, butterfly, 33; breast-stroke, 26, backstroke, 22.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3rnwt4AzAvYzHH7HZKFKMv/9d77e058-125e-4350-9da6-9216d573deb2.JPG/r74_27_480_256_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg